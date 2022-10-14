Panel to Discuss NY Energy Plans

On Sunday, October 16 from 3-4:30 p.m., Cooperstown’s Friends of the Village Library and Otsego 2000 will co-host a 90-minute panel discussion on how New York State’s energy plan will affect the community.

Topics will include the process for siting of renewable energy projects, the possible use of farmland and forest and how multiple use might be encouraged, and the present and future energy demands in our region and state and how those demands might be met.

The event will be moderated by Dan Sullivan, supervisor of the Town of Richfield. The panel will include: Danny Lapin, a revitalization specialist with the New York State Department of State Office of Planning, Development, and Community Infrastructure; Keith Schue, who has been engaged in New York State energy policy since 2010 and currently volunteers as a technical advisor for New York Energy and Climate Advocates; and David Kay, a senior extension associate and department extension leader in Cornell University’s Department of Global Development.

This is the second program in FoVL’s monthly Sunday Speaker Series, held in the third floor ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

The programs are free and open to the public.