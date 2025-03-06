Pantry Voucher Program Will Provide $16K in Local Food

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Food Pantry has received a $16,000.00 grant from the Chobani Community Impact Fund at the Community Foundation for South Central New York. The funds will be used for the farmers’ market voucher program, providing pantry clients with vouchers to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, which is open year-round on Saturdays. CFP clients can receive $20.00 in vouchers each month to use at the market.

CFP began the farmers’ market voucher program in 2017. According to a media release, this grant doubles the amount of vouchers available to food pantry clients.

“Historically, fresh produce can be one of the largest expenses at the grocery store, and we are truly grateful to our partners at Chobani and the Community Foundation for South Central New York for helping us further our mission while providing our neighbors in need with greater access to locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables that, in turn, support our hardworking local farmers,” said CFP Executive Director Will Kleffner.

The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, founded and managed by Otsego 2000, features local farmers as well as makers and artisans. The farmers’ market accepts EBT and, through two matching programs—the Cooperstown Lions Club SNAP Match and Double Up Food Bucks—a $20.00 EBT spend results in $60.00 worth of fresh local food. If a person also has a $20.00 voucher from the CFP, they will receive $80.00 worth of local food for a $20.00 EBT spend.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Cooperstown Food Pantry and to work together to ensure more people have access to fresh local food,” said

Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000. “And, the voucher program also gives more business to our local farmers and helps the local economy.”

The farmers’ market, open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is located at 101 Main Street in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown.

Individuals in need of food can call the Cooperstown Food Pantry, (607) 547-4419, to arrange for a pickup. The monthly distribution includes a five-day supply of food, three meals a day, per person in a household. Personal care items and diapers are also available.

The CFP, located at 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, serves the entirety of Otsego County. No referral is needed, and no one is ever turned away, officials said. See www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information.