Partisanship Debated As Board Reorganizes 01/04/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK FOR VIDEO OF COUNTY BOARD Partisanship Debated As Board Reorganizes Also, Assemblyman Salka Addresses County Reps Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, briefs the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its reorganizational meeting Thursday, Jan. 2, on the upcoming legislative session. Also at the meeting, the county reps elected Meg Kennedy, R-Hartwick, as vice chairman, spurring some debate about partisanship because the role wasn't filled by a Democrat. (VIdeo by Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)