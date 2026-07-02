Pathfinder Summer Concert Series Kicks off July 6

EDMESTON—Pathfinder Village will celebrate community, live music and the 250th anniversary of American independence through its 2026 Voices of Inclusion Summer Concert Series. Free live performances will be offered at the Pathfinder Pavilion on Monday evenings in July and August, beginning July 6 at 5:30 p.m., with Rick and Lori French from the country band Sundown playing Top 40 country favorites, oldies, 80s rock, and classic country standards.

According to officials, Pathfinder’s long-running concert tradition will have a special focus this summer to honor America’s semi-quincentennial: Council Rock Self-Advocates, Pathfinder Village’s resident advocacy and advisory group, will welcome concert guests and lead storytelling moments during each concert. During these Voices of Inclusion testimonials, members will share personal reflections on being independent, how to be an active citizen, community participation, and what it means to be included and valued as part of American life.

“This milestone year gives us a meaningful opportunity to celebrate independence through the lived experiences of Council Rock members,” said Monica Clark, director of Pathfinder Village Foundation. “Their Voices of Inclusion remind us that belonging, civic participation, and shared community life are central to Pathfinder’s mission and to the promise of America’s 250th anniversary.”

Council Rock members will also host affordable food concessions at each Monday evening concert at the pavilion. Along with drinks and snacks, the group will offer a light supper menu and ice cream treats from Gilligan’s of Sherburne. Food sale proceeds will support Council Rock’s outreach, leadership development, and educational activities in the community, officials said.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a jacket and wear comfortable shoes for dancing. On-site parking is available and, in the event of inclement weather, performances will be held at the Pathfinder Gymnasium. To find out more, call (607) 965-8377, extension 147, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit pathfindervillage.org.

Upcoming Voices of Inclusion concerts also include:

Monday, July 13: The Small Town Big Band. A 14-piece swing music band comprised of people of all walks of life who enjoy making music together. The ensemble features brass, reeds, rhythm, and vocals, and performs hits from the 1930s to the present in the Big Band style.

Monday, July 20: Ten Gallon Matt. Stetsons and six-strings are back in fashion as Ten Gallon Matt shares his repertoire of classic country favorites. He authentically pays homage to Willie, Waylon, and Hank, and showcases crowd-pleasing hits by Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, and other superstars.

Monday, July 27: The Ancients. A four-piece Tri-Towns area band, The Ancients will bring a crowd-friendly mix of classic country, rock and blues to the pavilion. The band features Ron Hadden Jr. and Dave Sickler on lead guitar, John Palladino on bass, and Todd Strignano on drums.

Monday, August 3: Join Pathfinder’s own Katie Eklund as she leads the Voices of Inclusion Sing-Along at Dan’s Depot, a welcoming venue at 2102 State Route 80 in Edmeston, part of Pathfinder’s west village development. Katie will lead campfire favorites in an evening that reflects the spirit of Voices of Inclusion, inviting guests of all ages and abilities to join in familiar songs, celebrate friendship, and experience the connections that music can create. No food concession will be available this evening.

Tuesday, August 4: The Big Rig Cruise-In: Pathfinder Village and NYCM Insurance will host this free community event featuring hard-working trucks, big equipment, emergency vehicles, and gleaming vintage cars. Bring your custom classic, enjoy the ice cream social featuring Gilligan’s ice cream, and dance with Pathfinder during a non-stop Elvis tribute at the pavilion. This free community event is made possible by NYCM Insurance.

Monday, August 10: K.O. Grainger. With just a six-string guitar and drum, K.O. Grainger performs a rich variety of favorites from all genres.

Monday, August 17: Josh Breen. Country singer and guitarist Josh Breen returns to the pavilion to share his soulful renditions of classic standards and modern favorites.

Monday, August 24: The Barnyard Saints. The area’s premier outlaw country band will serve up hard-driving hits with some foot-stomping tunes and alternative fusion thrown in for good measure.

Monday, August 31: The series will conclude with a mystery performer and a final summer evening celebrating music, friendship, and Council Rock’s Voices of Inclusion.