Patricia Emily Mollach Cassidy World Traveler, taught photography & fashion

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Patricia Emily Mollach was born to Kathryn and Francis Mollach in Syracuse, New York. As a child of the sixties and seventies, she had the freedom to move and explore the city. It was here she first started her artistic explorations of place. After graduating from Nottingham High School, she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts from SUNY New Paltz.

Pat lived in NYC for many years working in the magazine and fashion industry. She spent several years at YM and Parents Magazine, and then at Calvin Klein as a photographic stylist. She ultimately decided to pursue photography and moved to New Orleans where she earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from Louisiana State University. She enjoyed a rich life of friends, music, art, and the spirit of Mardi Gras. She renovated and lived in a double shotgun house in New Orleans and adopted her beloved Catahoula hound, Gil. She taught photography at LSU until Hurricane Katrina. Pat returned to NYC where she continued to pursue photography through teaching as an Instructor at Parsons School of Design-The New School.

Retiring to Beacon, NY in 2014, Pat turned her creative energies to the fiber arts. She was an accomplished knitter and quilter who was always learning and was eager to share and teach. She loved her gardens and the great variety of birds they attracted. She had a strong community of friends and neighbors to whom she was extremely loyal. Her tall figure was easily recognized walking around town with her hound, Woody When not in Beacon, she could be found on the hills of the family farm in Cooperstown, New York.

Pat was fiercely independent but valued the friendships she made living all over the world. Her friends and family loved her keen eye for the absurd, sharp sense of humor and strong sense of social justice. In particular, she wished for a more inclusive and compassionate health care system.

Pat is survived by her mother, Kathryn S. Mollach of Cooperstown, New York, sister Jennifer Rice (Steven) of Rexford, New York, sister Martha Stackhouse (Kendal) of Reading, Massachusetts, nephews August Rice and Matthew Stackhouse, niece Julia Stackhouse, aunts Doris Peck and Lona Smith and cousin Jean Mollack. She was predeceased by her father, Francis Mollach and her uncle, George W. Smith, Jr.

A celebration of life service will be planned for the Spring on the farm in Cooperstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12505. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Pat’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Emily Mollach Cassidy, please visit our floral store.