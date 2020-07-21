Peers Honor Dr. Dalton With Excellence Award

Prize Named For Dr. Frank, His Mentor

COOPERSTOWN – Dr. James Dalton, MD, Bassett Hospital’s Medical Education director for 18 years, has been awarded the Healthcare Network’s most prestigious recognition for a physician, the Walter A. Franck Physician Excellence Award.

The award was established to honor of Dr. Frank, the rheumatologist who retired from Bassett in 2015 after more than four decades of service, to a doctor who emulates his service to patients, students, colleagues and the community. Bassett physicians vote on the choice.

One colleague called Dalton “a true champion of excellent clinical care, scholarship and citizenship by providing the medical residents with thoughtful preparation of their curriculum, hands-on involvement, and most importantly, his humanity, embracing everyone with respect and dignity.”

Another said, “His commitment to his patients, his peers, his profession and his community is without equal.”

Dalton has been associated with Bassett for more than 40 years, as an Internal Medicine resident (1979-83) , returning in 1988 before leaving to practice in Seattle. Since then, he has been division chief of General Internal Medicine and director of the Prime Care Clinic. He succeeded Dr. Frank in Medical Education in 2002, and retired from clinical practice last year after serving as an attending physician for more than 30 years.

Dalton said of Frank: “For all these years, he has been to me a model of what a good physician, a good leader, and a good person should be – kind, compassionate, measured, honest, capable and competent. It is such an honor to have been chosen to receive this award named for Walt – my mentor, advisor, and friend.”

He currently chairs the Healthcare Network’s Disparities Committee, has served multiple terms as medical staff president, and, even in retirement, continues as mentor for current Internal Medicine residents.

Outside of Bassett, Dalton has volunteered at the Oneonta Free Clinic for over 10 years, serves on the Otsego 2000 board, and spent two terms on the Hyde Hall board. He sings with the St. Mary’s Church choir, the Voices of Cooperstown, various a cappella vocal groups, and on Christmas Eve each year enjoys leading carolers through the halls of the hospital.

Dalton was presented the award July 13 at a Bassett medical staff meeting.