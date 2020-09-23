Peggy Scrimgeour, 93; Queens Librarian Retired In Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN – Margaret P. “Peggy” Scrimgeour, a longtime librarian in Queens and an avid dog trainer, who later moved to Cooperstown, passed away rather unexpectedly Monday afternoon, Sept. 21, 2020, at Bassett Hospital. She was 93.

Born Feb. 17, 1927, in Manhattan, Peggy was a daughter of George E.B. Scrimgeour and Williamina C. née Penman Scrimgeour, both of whom had immigrated to the United States from Scotland.

She attended and graduated from several institutions of higher learning, including the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and The City College of New York, and received her master’s degree in Library Science. For 25 years she served as a librarian in the Queens Borough Public Library throughout Queens. In 1998, she moved to Cooperstown and settled into her home on Walnut Street.

Peggy loved learning new things and enjoyed using her laptop to keep in touch with old friends and to Google the amazing “encyclopedia” of information on the internet.

But her life-long passion was for animals. She cared for animals of all kinds, but especially loved dogs: her favorite, German shepherds. While in Queens, she was an active member of the Suffolk Obedience Training Club. After moving to Cooperstown, she joined the Del-Otse-Nango Kennel Club and continued competing in obedience and stewarding.

Peggy is survived by her cousin, Barbara W. Duffy of Cooperstown; her two German shepherds, Daisy and Skye; cousins in Scotland and Australia; and many friends in the Cooperstown area and beyond.

She was predeceased by her mother, Mina Scrimgeour, who died when Peggy was quite young and was buried in Scotland; her father, Ernie Scrimgeour, who died May 16, 1990; and her sister, Nancy Scrimgeour who died Feb. 17, 1992.

The life of Peggy Scrimgeour will be celebrated from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in her cousin’s backyard at 41 Delaware St., Cooperstown. It is respectfully asked that all attending please wear a face mask and to observe proper social distancing.

Peggy will be laid to rest with her father and sister in Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.

As a way to remember and honor Peggy’s life, please consider a memorial donation to German Shepherd Rescue of NY, PO Box 242, Delmar, NY 12054 .

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.