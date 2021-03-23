Pereira Runs For Clerk; Gibson For Town Justice

ONEONTA TOWN CANDIDATES SURFACE

ONEONTA – Oneonta businessman, Ryan Pereira, has announced he’s running for Oneonta town clerk in this fall’s elections.

Another Democrat, Tim Gibson, has announced he’s running for town justice.

Proprietor of My Father’s Place, the bar and restaurant in Emmons, Pereira, who will be running on the Democratic line, has over 20 years in the local hospitality industry.

“I’ve respectfully served neighbors and friends of Oneonta for all these years. Working as town clerk would be a continuation of that service,” said Pereira, who lives in West Oneonta with his wife and two daughters.

Gibson said he will carry “the unwavering respect and competency he demonstrated for the people of Oneonta during 33 years as an operating room registered nurse at Fox Hospital will, as public servant, be upheld as Oneonta town justice.”