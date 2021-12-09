Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal › Photo: ‘Tis the season in Oneonta with Christmas tree light ceremony Photo: ‘Tis the season in Oneonta with Christmas tree light ceremony 12/09/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal Photo: ‘Tis the season in Oneonta with Christmas tree light ceremony Festive music, Santa, and horse drawn carriages were all present at the tree lighting ceremony in Oneonta on Thursday evening that drew hundreds to Muller Plaza on Main Street. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)