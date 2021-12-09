By: Reporter  12/09/2021  6:39 pm
Photo:
‘Tis the season in Oneonta
with Christmas tree light ceremony

Festive music, Santa, and horse drawn carriages were all present at the tree lighting ceremony in Oneonta on Thursday evening that drew hundreds to Muller Plaza on Main Street. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)

