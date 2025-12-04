The Catskill Symphony Orchestra will perform its Annual Poinsettia Pops concert on Saturday, December 13, featuring jazz vocalist Jeanine Ouderkirk. (Photo provided)

Poinsettia Pops Concert To Feature Jazz Vocalist Ouderkirk

ONEONTA—The Catskill Symphony Orchestra will present its Annual Poinsettia Pops concert on Saturday, December 13 at SUNY Oneonta’s Goodrich Theater, marking the second year this beloved holiday tradition has come to the Catskill and Leatherstocking regions. Under the baton of Artistic Director Glen Cortese, the concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s performance welcomes jazz vocalist Jeanine Ouderkirk for her debut with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. A Capital Region favorite who has captivated audiences as the featured soloist for the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra’s Poinsettia Pops since 2021, Ouderkirk is a multi-instrumentalist and music educator whose recent debut album “Nightingale” showcases her artistry alongside New York City pianist Tedd Firth. Inspired by the legendary Bobby McFerrin, Ouderkirk brings vocal brilliance and improvisational sophistication that will add a new dimension of warmth and jazz-infused joy to the evening’s holiday classics, officials said.

“Jeanine has been an absolute virtuoso with the Poinsettia Pops in Saratoga Springs, bringing a completely distinctive voice and feeling to the evening,” said Cortese. “This year at the Catskill Symphony, she clearly had to be part of the program and we’re excited to welcome her.”

According to a press release, the Poinsettia Pops is a rare holiday tradition hosted in only a few select locations across the United States, including Saratoga Springs, New York and Greeley, Colorado, among others. Cortese brought this cherished concert experience to the region last year, creating a unique opportunity for local audiences to celebrate the season with world-class orchestral music performed in a theater beautifully adorned with poinsettia plants.

The evening’s program features holiday favorites including selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” and traditional carols such as “Silent Night,” “The First Noel,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” “Hark The Herald Angels Sing,” and “Joy to the World”—many specially arranged by Maestro Cortese himself. The program also includes cherished standards like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” and “The Little Drummer Boy.” New for 2025, the CSO will present exciting additions including “Let It Snow,” selections from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and other festive surprises.

“The Pops is a great night for the whole family and we’re delighted at the CSO to be able to continue and grow this tradition of presenting everyone’s favorite holiday songs through the power and majesty of a symphony orchestra,” said CSO Board Chair Sarah Patterson. “If you’ve never heard your favorite holiday songs performed this way before, I highly recommend it!”

A distinctive feature of the Poinsettia Pops is the audience’s opportunity to help decorate the concert stage while supporting the orchestra. Beautiful 10-inch red poinsettia plants with five-to-six blooms are available for pre-purchase at $15.00 each when ordering tickets online, or may be purchased at the concert. All poinsettia plants adorning the stage can be taken home after the performance—perfect for holiday decorating, office cheer, gifts, or church contributions, officials said. All proceeds benefit the Catskill Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are priced at just $25.00 for general admission, available both in advance and at the door. Thanks to the Wendy Brown Student Ticket Program, all school-age and college students receive free admission, while accompanying parents, guardians, and chaperones pay only $10.00. The Poinsettia Pops concert is also included in all CSO annual subscriptions. Tickets and poinsettia plants may be purchased online at https://givebutter.com/pops25 or at the door on the evening of the performance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://givebutter.com/pops25, e-mail contact@catskillsymphony.org or call (607) 269-7501.