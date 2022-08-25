Police Identify Human Remains Found in Morris

This photo of the ring that was circulated on social media platforms.

The New York State Police at Oneonta were asking for help from the public in identifying the remains of a female found in the town of Morris. On August 11, they released photos of a ring, a necklace and a pair of Carolina boots. The photos were posted on Facebook and elsewhere, asking for help from anyone with information.

The original press release stated: “The New York State Police at Oneonta are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains, located in a remote area in the town of Morris, Otsego County.

The remains are those of an adult female, approximately 4’9″ – 4’11” in height. The woman was wearing Adidas brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots.

A silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also located.

The New York State Police are seeking to identify the woman so that her family can be notified and any potential crime can be investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case #10972590.”

On August 19, the State Police said in a press release: “The human remains have been positively identified as Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400. We want to thank everyone for the tips that have been called in up to this date.

Laura L. Rous was from Otego, about 12 miles south of where her remains were found in Morris.