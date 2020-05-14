Police: Man Shot, Killed Dog

WEST WINFIELD – A West Winfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a dog, according to State Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

Troopers responded to a call that Ronald R. Bronson, 62, had allegedly shot a dog on his property on South Road in Richfield Springs.

According to police, Bronson said his cows were running from a dog in the pasture, and Bronson allegedly fired a shot at the dog and missed, causing the dog to run out of the pasture. Bronson then allegedly located and shot the dog, killing it, then disposed of the body.

Bronson was charged with the misdemeanor from the Agriculture &d Markets Law of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance. He was issued appearance tickets to the town of Plainfield court on Sept. 2.