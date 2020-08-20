Police: Man Threatened Teens With Knife

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – A Richfield Springs man was arrested after he allegedly threatened two teenagers with a knife, according to a release from State Police, Troop C.

Thomas A. Niznik, 45, allegedly approached two teenagers on James Street in the Village of Richfield Springs. The teens told the police that they had stopped when the chain broke on one of their bikes. It was then, they said, Niznik allegedly approached them and threatened them with a knife. The teens immediately went home and told an adult, who allegedly identified Niznik and called 911.

The trooper located Niznik and he was charged with two counts each of the misdemeanors of Menacing in the second degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was issued appearance tickets to the village of Richfield Springs court and released.