Police Reported ‘Multiple’ Thefts From Unlocked Cars

COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown police today reported “multiple” thefts from unlocked vehicles in the village between midnight Wednesday and 3-4 p.m. Thursday, and advised residents to lock their cars.

The investigation determined loose change and any cash increments were the only items taken, if at all, as some vehicles were just left in disarray.

During interviews it was also determined that only vehicles were the focal point. No homes were entered.

This remains an active investigation with assist from the county Sheriff’s Department, as similar incidents were also reported in Fly Creek. Recently, state police at Oneonta reported a similar series of larcenies.