By: Libby Cudmore  12/30/2019
Polish Conductor Named New CSO Music Director

By LIBBY CUDMORE

Maciej Żółtowski addresses the crowd ahead of his concert, “The Fairy Tale” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

ONEONTA – Maciej Żółtowski, the former managing and artistic director of the Radom Chamber Orchestra in Poland, has been named the Music Director designee of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, search committee chair Laurie Zimniewicz announced.

“We think Maciej has a great vision for growing the orchestra in style and skill,” said Zimniewicz. “The musicians had great things to say about all three conductor finalists, but they strongly supported Maciej.”

In addition to Żółtowski, finalists Silas Huff and Carolyn Watson each conducted a concert; Huff conducted “The Firebird” in September and Watson conducted “The Elements” in October.

Żółtowski will make his debut as the music director at the annual Cabaret Concert on Saturday, March 14.

