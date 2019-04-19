Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Politicians Much Seen At Cooperstown Bat Politicians Much Seen At Cooperstown Bat 04/19/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Politicians Much Seen At Cooperstown Bat Tim and Connie Haney’s Cooperstown Bat Co. was on the political circuit this week. Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, stopped by Tuesday to announce stepped-up funding to combat the Emerald Ash Borer, scourge of ash trees, a popular wood for bats. Yesterday, who showed up but Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, on a day’s excursion from Rhinebeck with wife Lacey and their twin sons. FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Wild Cooperstown COOPERSTOWN BAT COMPANY ON FIRE COOPERSTOWN BAT FACILITY IN FLAMES