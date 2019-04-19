Politicians Much Seen At Cooperstown Bat

By: Jim Kevlin  04/19/2019  6:17 pm
Tim and Connie Haney’s Cooperstown Bat Co. was on the political circuit this week. Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, stopped by Tuesday to announce stepped-up funding to combat the Emerald Ash Borer, scourge of ash trees, a popular wood for bats. Yesterday, who showed up but Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, on a day’s excursion from Rhinebeck with wife Lacey and their twin sons.

