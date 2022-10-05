‘Ponies, Pumpkins and Puppies: Oh, My!’

By Anneliese Gilchrest

Nathan Mosher visits with four-legged friends at the Athelas Fall Festival last weekend. (Photo by Allison Mosher)

The crisp smell of autumn, combined with sizzling Liam’s Hot Dogs and delicious grub from S&S Café of Bainbridge, filled the air at Athelas Therapeutic Riding Inc.’s Fall Festival on Saturday, October 1. More than 200 people gathered to support the cause while enjoying the weather and seasonal festivities at Athelas, located at 1179 County Highway 5, Otego.

Inside the large indoor facility at Northfield Farm LLC, therapy ponies Powder and Chance were a huge attraction as they gave rides to giggling children. The bouncy house had a steady line of participants who jumped and bounced the afternoon away. More than 125 pumpkins, donated by Frog Pond Farms of Bainbridge and Hager Farms of Bloomville, were painted and carried home by kids and adults alike.

Arts and crafts tables donated by Sharon Foster with projects galore were filled with focused artists for hours on end. Pumpkin bowling, corn hole and pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe were some of the many games that occupied attendees throughout the afternoon.

Outside vendors offered many unique shopping opportunities. The Susquehanna SPCA brought along two joyful dogs looking for new homes, and they gamboled around the farm greeting everyone and licking the faces of all who would let them.

The annual Fall Festival fund-raising event supports Athelas Therapeutic Riding Inc., a 501(c)3 charitable organization offering equine activities to enrich the lives of individuals with physical, mental, and emotional disabilities as well as other vulnerable populations by providing therapeutic and recreational horsemanship opportunities.

Sponsors for this year’s event included: Deborah and Everett Beatty; Brandow’s Feed and Seed; Eklund Farm Machinery; Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard; Kenny and Heather Gopel; Hannaford Oneonta; KNAM Media in Brooklyn; Lowe’s of Oneonta; Victoria Moore; Muddy River Farm Brewery; Alison Spieldenner; Target of Kingston; The Home Depot of Oneonta; Tractor Supply Co. of Stamford; and TT Contracting.

For more information on Athelas Therapeutic Riding Inc., call (607) 783-2321 or visit athelastherapeuticridinginc.org.