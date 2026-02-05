In Memoriam

David Edward Bonhote

1974-2026

DAVID EDWARD BONHOTE

OTEGO—David Edward Bonhote, age 51, passed away suddenly on January 5, 2026 at home in Otego, New York. David was born on Long Island, the youngest son of Ellen M. Bonhote and the late Peter D. Bonhote. He is survived by his siblings, Peter P. Bonhote (Margaret) and Karen Bonhote (Richard Cleaver), his godmother/sister Kathleen DeVine (Phillip Merriam), Christopher Bonhote (Silvia), Elizabeth Donovan (Joseph), and Aimee Gangai (Jeffrey). His niece, Stephanie Bonhote, was like a sister to David. He also had many nieces and nephews as well as great-nephews and great-nieces.

David had many extraordinary skills and lived his life as an adult on his own terms. He graduated from Bayport-Blue Point High School and later earned a certificate in food service and animal care from BOCES. After relocating to Cooperstown, he worked for several local businesses.

David was an enthusiastic gamer and loved playing Animal Crossing with his great-niece Madison Healy. He was a creative writer with beautiful penmanship. He won a poker tournament at Hartwick College and a pool tournament in downtown Cooperstown. He was passionate about rabbits, the New York Yankees, Duke basketball, Enya, Charlotte Church, fast food and tiramisu cheesecake. He loved playing poker with his nephew, Neil DeVine.

Many thanks to David’s Landlord Angels, Kathy and Wendy, for their enduring kindness and support to David. He was loved by his family and will be missed.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday February 7, 2026 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations can be sent to The ARC Otsego, PO Box 490, Oneonta, NY 13820.