By: Libby Cudmore  04/13/2020  2:34 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News‘Porch Lights’ Proclamation Honors Essential Workers

‘Porch Lights’ Proclamation Honors Essential Workers

 04/13/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

MAYOR TILLAPAUGH DECLARES:

Turn Your Lights On

To  Support Heroes

Of COVID Pandemic

Mayor Tillapaugh makes sure her porch light is in good working order after this morning’s proclamation. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

COOPERSTOWN – In a proclamation issued this morning, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch established a Porch Lights For Support program, starting tonight.

Before you go to bed, she asked Cooperstown residents, turn on your porch lights  as “a visible way to show support for all essential workers…in gratitude for all those working to keep us safe.”

The idea picks up on New York City folks making a ruckus with pots and pans at 7 each evening to show support for healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

“In so many other communities, the neighbors come out on their porches or balconies to cheer for hospital workers as they go home each night,” Tillapaugh said. “We wanted to do something to show support for the Bassett employees and everyone – grocery and pharmacy clerks, all essential workers – who continue to serve during this crisis.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.