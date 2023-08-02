Presstime Newsbites: 02-09-23

LAKE ICE CLOSES: SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station Director Willard Harman confirmed Tuesday morning that Otsego Lake has frozen over. According to Dive Master Paul Lord, “I drove the length of the lake Saturday morning and it was frozen. It is unusual to see the lake freeze in one night. The lake was open Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. and frozen solid Saturday at 8 a.m.”

TO BARN! In response to October’s call for assistance, David and Penny Wightman of Wightman’s Lumber have donated a barn on the family’s Crumhorn Mountain property to Oneonta’s Swart-Wilcox House Museum. “It is early 1800s with hand-hewn beams and wooden nails,” wrote Helen. K.B. Rees, president of the Friends of Swart-Wilcox. “It is still a solid upright structure and, when moved, will be both a meeting room and a storage area for the SW collection.”

FUNDS RAISED: More than $12,500.00 was raised at the January 29 auction held in preparation for the 25th annual Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump on February 18. To learn more about the jump, visit pbjump.com or call (607) 286-7101.