Principal announced for Cooperstown Central School

During a Board of Education meeting tonight in the CCS High School Library, the new CCS principal was named: Owen K. Kelso from Ulster County. He’s appointed to a 12 month salaried secondary principal position with a probationary period to start on July 18, 2022, with the probationary period lasting for four years. “There was a thorough recruitment process and we received 13 candidates after advertising locally and nationally. We narrowed it down and had a three panel process for the interview that included more representation from faculty, our admin team and board members. References were checked and at the conclusion of the process, Mr. Kelso was chosen. He is very student focused and a visionary and we are very excited to welcome him,” said Sarah Spross, Superintendent of Schools said.