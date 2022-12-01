‘Promise for Parkie’ Matching Challenge Is Now Underway

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN – Thirty-one days. That’s how long the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) has to raise $100,000.00 in order to earn an additional $25,000.00.

“Promise for Parkie,” the SQSPCA’s special year-end annual fund campaign, kicked off on Giving Tuesday, November 29. Traditionally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since its inception in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a national day of giving back to good causes.

Now through December 31, shelter supporters Beth and Gary Glynn will donate an additional $5,000.00 to the SQSPCA for every $20,000.00 raised, up to $100,000.00.

“Because of this very generous matching challenge from the Glynns, we have the potential to earn an additional $25,000.00 if we can meet our $100,000.00 goal,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“This challenge comes at a crucial time, as it takes the place of the Save A Life Campaign the shelter has participated in for the last several years, just in case folks have been holding their donations for the start of that fund drive,” Haynes added.

The Glynn’s matching challenge, “Promise for Parkie,” is a memoriam to their dog, Parker, one of several beloved Glynn family dachshunds who has crossed the rainbow bridge.

“Beth and Gary’s love for animals in general, and for their dachshunds in particular, is something really special,” Haynes continued. “We cannot thank them enough for this generous challenge or for their ongoing support of the SQSPCA and our mission.”

Thanks to their significant donation to the SHELTER US Capital Campaign, the SQSPCA’s state-of-the-art building—which opened in July of 2021—is called “Fenton and Nanette’s House,” also named for cherished dachshunds the Glynns have loved and lost.

Since the grand opening of its state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar facility last July, the SQSPCA has proven to be a good investment for those who donated to the capital campaign.

“As of November 27 of this year, shelter staff has cared for 1,345 animals. That’s a 9 percent increase over 2021 year-end figures, which broke all previous shelter records,” said Haynes. “And we still have another month to go.”

According to Haynes, adoptions at the SQSPCA are up 17 percent from last year during the same time period, and the shelter’s average length of stay for cats and dogs is significantly lower than both the state and national averages.

Contributions to the “Promise for Parkie” campaign can be made through Saturday, Decem-ber 31 online at www.sqspca.org/donate/, by mail at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or in person.

The SQSPCA, located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with new evening hours on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times by calling 607-547-8111, but walk-ins are also welcome.