Public Hearing Positive On Bassett 150-Car Lot

TRUSTEES PLAN FEB. 24 VOTE

James Connors, principal engineer at The Chazen Company, explains some of the changes to the proposed Riverside Drive parking lot, including a three-way stop, expanded crosswalks and sidewalks, and a reduction in parking spaces from the original 170 to 143, eliminating the spots along the slope to ensure stability of the slope, during a public hearing on the project at the Village Board meeting this evening. The project, which will be gated employee parking, was met with generally favorable reviews, although some citizens expressed concern about additional traffic along Walnut Street, as well as light and noise pollution. But Dr. William LeCates, president, Bassett Hospital, right, expressed how vital the parking lot was to Bassett. “Many of our patients come to Cooperstown because we’re the only place that can help them,” he said. “There are few options for public transportation, so parking is a burden for people coming out here. I think this is a good solution, but we also want to be good neighbors.” The board will take a vote on whether or not to grant the requested special use permit at their next meeting on Monday, Feb. 24. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com)