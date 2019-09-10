By: Jim Kevlin  09/10/2019  11:14 pm
Public Hearing Set Oct. 5 On Dunkin'/Baskin Plan

09/10/2019

Steve Wilson, an engineer with Bohler Engineering, Albany, describes the plans for a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins co-branded outlet at the corner of Route 28 and Walnut Street, Cooperstown, to the village’s Historic Preservation & Architectural Review Board this evening.  The tower sign in the upper left image was declared the most objectionable, but questions were also raised about the color scheme.  HPARB member Roger MacMillan advised Wilson the decision will be made based on compatibility with the rest of the neighborhood.  A public hearing on the concept was scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Village Hall.  (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com)
