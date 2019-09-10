Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Public Hearing Set Oct. 5 On Dunkin’/Baskin Plan Public Hearing Set Oct. 5 On Dunkin’/Baskin Plan 09/10/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Public Hearing Set Oct. 5 On Dunkin’/Baskin Plan Steve Wilson, an engineer with Bohler Engineering, Albany, describes the plans for a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins co-branded outlet at the corner of Route 28 and Walnut Street, Cooperstown, to the village’s Historic Preservation & Architectural Review Board this evening. The tower sign in the upper left image was declared the most objectionable, but questions were also raised about the color scheme. HPARB member Roger MacMillan advised Wilson the decision will be made based on compatibility with the rest of the neighborhood. A public hearing on the concept was scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Village Hall. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com) FULL REPORT IN THIS WEEK’S FREEMAN’S JOURNAL FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Baskin Robbins/Dunkin's Plan Cooperstown Outlet Public Hearing Tuesday On Chicken Law Public Hearing Set For Cooperstown Drone Law