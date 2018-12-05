Public Hearing Set On New Hartwick Hotel

By PATRICK WAGER • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

HARTWICK – A public hearing has been set for the proposed Hampton Inn & Suites hotel project in Hartwick at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

The proposed Skyline Hospitality project would put a four-story hotel on Route 28 in Hartwick. Rudy Zola, the engineer on the project stood in front of the board to represent Skyline Hospitality, met with the Town of Hartwick Planning Board on Tuesday, Dec. 4 to discuss the project, including sprinkler systems, entrances and septic.

