By: Libby Cudmore  12/05/2018  3:29 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsPublic Hearing Set On New Hartwick Hotel

Public Hearing Set On New Hartwick Hotel

 12/05/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Public Hearing Set On

New Hartwick Hotel

The Town of Hartwick planning board is considering a new hotel on Route 28. From left, Jenna Utter, clerk; Alex Thomas and Greg Horth, co-chairs, discuss.

By PATRICK WAGER • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

HARTWICK – A public hearing has been set for the proposed Hampton Inn & Suites hotel project in Hartwick at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

The proposed Skyline Hospitality project would put a four-story hotel on Route 28 in Hartwick. Rudy Zola, the engineer on the project stood in front of the board to represent Skyline Hospitality, met with the Town of Hartwick Planning Board on Tuesday, Dec. 4 to discuss the project, including sprinkler systems, entrances and septic.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think