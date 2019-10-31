Rain Plays Tricks, Doesn’t Deter Treaters

Erratic rain throughout the evening may have cancelled the annual Halloween parade, but all manner of ghouls and ghosts made their treat-seeking rounds at local homes and businesses this afternoon. Above, Devin El, Leilani El and Ziyen Giles make their way down Main St in Oneonta with Lizzette Hopkins and Edward Giles, Maryland, in tow. At right, Oneonta’s Jessica and Paul Benzaleski arrive downtown with their children Adalia and Reilly ready to take home some sweets.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)