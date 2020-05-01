Rain, Snow Fell 19 Days In April

Temperature Lower Than Normal,

National Weather Observer Says

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – In just-ended April, it rain 19 of the 30 days, National Weather Service Observer David Mattice reported a few minutes ago.

“We did have a lot of cloud cover,” he said. “But, welcome to Otsego County.”

On the whole, temperatures were 5.4 degrees below normal, making it among the five coldest Aprils since 1854, when weather data was first recorded.

As it happened, January was 6.1 degrees above normal.

“It came close to a record at both ends of the spectrum,” Mattice said.

Another oddity: Snowfall was way above normal.

In Oneonta, 9.3 inches fall, compared to a normal of 4.

On April 26-27, a snow storm dumped 6 inches of snow to as much as 14 inches in Cherry Valley and other higher elevations.

Year to date, there was 12.21 inches of precipitation; normal is 11:38. This came after a dry spell. “We finally caught up,” he said.