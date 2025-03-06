Approximately 200 people gathered at Oneonta’s Muller Plaza on March 4 to protest the Trump administration. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Rally Protests Pres. Trump’s Policies, Draws 200 Demonstrators

By TERESA WINCHESTER

ONEONTA

A rally the purpose of which was, organizers said, to uphold the U.S. Constitution and protest executive overreach took place on Tuesday, March 4 at noon in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza. Approximately 200 people from across Otsego County attended, carrying protest signs, waving flags, and chanting pro-democracy slogans, such as “We want our country back,” and “This is what democracy looks like.” Cars driving by frequently honked their horns in support. The event was organized by the Cooperstown Oneonta chapter of Indivisible, in conjunction with the newly-formed organization 50501. Temperatures hovering in the low 40s possibly contributed to the final headcount.

From signs, statements, and chants, it was clear that major issues being protested were Trump’s sweeping, draconian actions since taking office, drastically weakened support for Ukraine, tax cuts for the rich, seizure of personal data by Elon Musk, high tariffs on goods from longstanding allies, and disregard for the environment.

After Virginia Kennedy of Cooperstown Oneonta Indivisible charged up participants with opening remarks, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek addressed the gathering.

“Our flag is the flag that generations have fought to defend. And it stands for the best in us. It stands for our best aspirations. For liberty and equality. It stands for the light of democracy,” he declared.

Doreen DelRosario of Fly Creek was one of approximately 200 protesters rallying in Oneonta on Tuesday, March 4. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Drnek ended his address by leading the Pledge of Allegiance, enthusiastically recited with him by those gathered.

Individual participants stated reasons for their presence. While expressing themselves in different ways, the overriding message was deep concern, even fear, about Trump’s performance in office thus far.

“I’m a fierce democratic fighter. Fierce! And I love America—all of it, and our allies,” said Robin Gray of Cooperstown.

“I’ve been so enraged with what’s happening in this so-called government. It’s time to stand up and make our feelings known. We are the people. The government should be responsive to us,” said Cathy Maxam, who recently moved to Oneonta from the Town of Butternuts.

“This is the first time I’ve done anything really political. It’s so upsetting where I stand,” said Arlene Martin of New Lisbon.

Steve Broe of Oneonta and Robin Stauble of Cobleskill stand opposite a rally in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza on March 4, holding signs in support of President Trump and his administration. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Across from Muller Plaza stood Steve Broe of Oneonta and Robin Stauble of Cobleskill, counter-protesting the protest.

“I’m for peace. The best way is Trump’s way. He’s trying to get a real peace over there,” Broe said.

Stauble carried a sign quoting Franklin D. Roosevelt and reading, “We must especially beware of that small group of selfish men who would clip the wings of the American Eagle in order to feather their own nest.”

The Indivisible website states, “Cooperstown Oneonta Indivisible is dedicated to promoting and perpetuating sustainable and equitable communities through political action and through contributing active volunteer energy to positive and productive community resources. We practice and promote fierce dedication to respect, to kindness, and to courageous support of democracy and equitable communities.”

Indivisible was founded in 2016 to protest the actions and policies of Donald Trump’s first term. According to its website, “Indivisible is a movement of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.”

Dennis and Katie Higgins of Otego at the March 4 rally in Oneonta’s Muller Plaza to protest actions and policies of President Donald Trump’s second administration. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

By its name, 50501 calls for 50 protests in 50 states on a single day. According to organizer Kay Evert, the movement started on Reddit and spread through social media, with other activist organizations subsequently joining in.

50501’s first protest took place on February 5 of this year. According to information posted on 50501’s website, 72,000 people participated in 67 protests across 40 states. Participants were concerned with democracy, government transparency, and equal rights. They were also protesting Project 2025, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) overreach, anti-immigration sentiment, and LGBTQ discrimination.

A second 50501 protest, dubbed “Not My President’s Day,” was held on February 17. According to a National Public Radio report, “Protesters flooded statehouses, federal courts, and other public spaces across the U.S., denouncing the Trump administration, executive overreach and mass deportations.”