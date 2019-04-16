Ralph G. Bennett, Jr., 79; Firefighter, EMT, In Milford, Middlefield

MILFORD – Ralph G. Bennett, Jr., 79, a volunteer fireman and EMT in Milford and Middlefield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Born Sept. 17, 1939, in Brooklyn, Ralph was the son of Grace E. Broughton and Ralph G. Bennett, Sr.

Ralph loved to spend time outside – he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed traveling, even if only for short trips.

Ralph is survived by his two brothers, Ronald Bennett and Gary Bennett; his sister, Joan Thompson; his wife, Dorothy Bennett; their five children, Ralph Bennett, Donald Bennett, Julie Short, Bryan Bennett (Kelly), and Allen Bennett; and by his 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a special grandson, Devon Michael Short, and by his parents.

Services will be at 4 p.m. June 2, at 152 Seth Martindale Road, Milford.

Arrangements are with Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.