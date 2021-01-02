Push To Remove Trump Billboard Hits A Roadblock

Town Planners Seek Toppling;

Village Unsure If That’s Legal

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

MILFORD – Due to the weather, the Milford Town Planning Board meeting was cancelled this evening, delaying the resolution of efforts to have the “Trump 2024” billboard removed on Route 28 outside the north end of the village.

The village’s mayor, Brian Porkorny, said this evening that two town Planning Board members approached him two weeks ago, advising him to remove the billboard or face fines; no amount was specified. The billboard is located in the town, but on property owned by the village, he said.

According to the town law, political signs – mostly those small ones people put on their lawns – can only be displayed for 30 days. However, Pokorny said he conferred with Rome Sign Co., which owns the billboard, and was told the company’s attorneys think the sign if fine.

A few days later after the initial meeting, “I got an email from the head of town Planning Board,” Bruce Milavec, “asking if there was any movement. I said no,” the mayor said.

Pokorny said he’s unsure the town Planning Board even has the authority to require the billboard’s removal, and town Zoning Enforcement Officer Barbara Monroe agreed.

She said the Planning Board would have to refer any enforcement action to the zoning enforcement officer. And if it does, “I have no intention of writing a violation on that sign,” at least for now, she said.

She said she has advised Town Attorney Hyde Clark and Milavec, who this evening said he was unaware of any controversy, to review the sign to make sure it is even covered by the law.

“In this world today, no one’s going to agree on politics,” said Pokorny. “I just want to protect the rights we do have and go about it the right way.”