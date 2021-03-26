Sally A. Beams, 86; Postmaster, Firefighter, Town Historian

WEST DAVENPORT – Sally A. Beams, 86, former West Davenport postmaster, firefighter and town historian, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fox Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born in Rye, the daughter of William and Beatrice (Mott) Balcom. At an early age, she moved to East Meredith and graduated from Charlotte Valley Central School. She married Benjamin C. Beams on Dec. 21, 1952.

After moving to West Davenport, she became postmaster of the local post office. A longtime member of the Pindars Corners Fire Department, she was both a firefighter and in the Ladies Auxiliary. Sally was also Davenport town historian for many years and a member of the West Davenport United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed going to lunch at TK’s Diner and Morey’s, crossword puzzles, her cats and her family.

Sally is survived by her husband, Ben; two daughters, Linda MacDougall and John State of Amsterdam, and Deb and Phil Balantic of Laurens; two sons, Ben and Kathy of Cortland and William of West Davenport; and daughters-in-law, Christine Beams and Elise Beams.

Her grandchildren include Frank, Mike, Amy, Sherri, Christopher, Jessica, Jennifer, Raymond, and Justin. She also had nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson making five generations. She also leaves many cousins and friends.

Sadly, she was predeceased by her son, Brian; grandson, Charlie; son-in-law, Ted and brother, William.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta. Funeral services will be private with Pastor Kathleen Brumbaugh of West Davenport United Methodist Church officiating. Burial and committal services will take place in Charlotte Valley Cemetery, West Davenport.

The family thanks the Fox Hospital staff for their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sally’s name to the fire department of one’s choice.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.

