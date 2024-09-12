Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Ashley Ranslow

Legislation Bad for Small Retail

The National Federation of Independent Business has been, and continues to be, the loudest and strongest voice for small businesses across New York, including small retailers. Unfortunately, this legislation [an amended version of the Retail Worker Safety Act signed into law by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul] will have an outsized and onerous impact on small retailers who have not only faced severe financial headwinds, but unpredictable consumer spending and rampant retail theft.

Main Street retailers do not have teams of lawyers, human resource personnel, or dedicated compliance staff, unlike their big box competitors, to keep up with the unending regulations from Albany. New York State government is responsible for public safety, not small business owners. Make no mistake, small businesses will feel the impact of this bill while large, big box retail will be just fine.

Ashley Ranslow
Director, NFIB, New York State

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Richfield To Hold Third NY Forward LPC Meeting; Public Workshop Announced

The Local Planning Committee for the Town of Richfield’s NY Forward program will hold its third meeting on Thursday, August 22 from 5-7 p.m. at the Richfield Springs Central School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. The meeting is open to observers from the public, with an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting.…

Gov. Announces Homeownership Grant Awards

The grants included more than $5 million to support 191 housing units in the Mohawk Valley region. Local recipients included the City of Oneonta and the Town of Unadilla...…