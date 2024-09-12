Letter from Ashley Ranslow

Legislation Bad for Small Retail

The National Federation of Independent Business has been, and continues to be, the loudest and strongest voice for small businesses across New York, including small retailers. Unfortunately, this legislation [an amended version of the Retail Worker Safety Act signed into law by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul] will have an outsized and onerous impact on small retailers who have not only faced severe financial headwinds, but unpredictable consumer spending and rampant retail theft.

Main Street retailers do not have teams of lawyers, human resource personnel, or dedicated compliance staff, unlike their big box competitors, to keep up with the unending regulations from Albany. New York State government is responsible for public safety, not small business owners. Make no mistake, small businesses will feel the impact of this bill while large, big box retail will be just fine.

Ashley Ranslow

Director, NFIB, New York State