By: Jim Kevlin  01/29/2021  10:28 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsRead NY AG’s Findings That Caused Firestorm

Read NY AG’s Findings That Caused Firestorm

 01/29/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CLICK HERE TO READ REPORT

Read NY AG’s Findings

That Caused Firestorm

Elderly Deaths In Nursing Homes

50% Higher Than Reported: James

James

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report, “Nursing Home Response to COVID-19 Pandemic,” found 50 percent more people died of COVID in nursing homes than the Cuomo Administration has been saying. The report, released yesterday, In response, Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, asked his colleagues to pull Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers; state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, called for Health Commissioner Howard Zucker’s resignation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *