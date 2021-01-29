Read NY AG’s Findings That Caused Firestorm

Elderly Deaths In Nursing Homes

50% Higher Than Reported: James

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report, “Nursing Home Response to COVID-19 Pandemic,” found 50 percent more people died of COVID in nursing homes than the Cuomo Administration has been saying. The report, released yesterday, In response, Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, asked his colleagues to pull Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers; state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, called for Health Commissioner Howard Zucker’s resignation.