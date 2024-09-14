(Photo provided)

Recognition for a Job Well Done

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Armindo Ortiz-Bailon, a 2019 graduate of the Oneonta Job Corps Center, was honored last month at the Job Corps Leadership Summit event in Washington, D.C. Oneonta Job Corps Center Director Thayne Bodenmiller accepted the Successful Graduate Award on behalf of Ortiz-Bailon during a ceremony held in culmination of a yearlong Job Corps 60th anniversary celebration. Ortiz-Bailon was recently promoted to foreman at Pro-Tel, an engineering company he has been employed with since graduating. “We are immensely proud that an Oneonta Job Corps graduate has been recognized with the Successful Graduate Award,” Bodenmiller said “Ortiz-Bailon was an excellent student who used the skills he learned at our center to secure a great job at Pro-Tel, where he continues to thrive and build a strong future for himself.” The Successful Graduate Award honors Job Corps graduates who completed the program within the last two years and have successfully begun their career path. Ortiz-Bailon was one of seven recipients honored during the ceremony, which included awards for Hall of Fame, Successful Graduate, Staff Motivator of the Year and Rising Star. The Leadership Summit event, held from August 13–15, brought together 245 students and staff from more than 120 campuses nationwide to celebrate the 60th anniversary, meet with government leaders, develop their leadership skills, and tour the nation’s capital. Above, Bodenmiller accepts the Successful Graduate Award on behalf of Ortiz-Bailon from Job Corps Acting National Director Erin McGee.