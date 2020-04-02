By: Jim Kevlin  04/02/2020  11:12 am
Recreational Marijuana Not In Cuomo’s Budget, Putting Off Legalization

NEW YORK STATE’S 2020 BUDGET

The tentative budget agreed to overnight by Governor Cuomo and the state Legislature does not include the legalization of recreational marijuana. The governor said there was too much opposition. If the measure is to be approved this year, it must go through the legislative process of hearings and debate on the Assembly and Senate floors, considered unlikely.

