Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Recreational Marijuana Not In Cuomo’s Budget, Putting Off Legalization Recreational Marijuana Not In Cuomo’s Budget, Putting Off Legalization 04/02/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News NEW YORK STATE’S 2020 BUDGET Recreational Marijuana Not In Cuomo’s Budget, Unlikely Be OK’d In 2020 The tentative budget agreed to overnight by Governor Cuomo and the state Legislature does not include the legalization of recreational marijuana. The governor said there was too much opposition. If the measure is to be approved this year, it must go through the legislative process of hearings and debate on the Assembly and Senate floors, considered unlikely.