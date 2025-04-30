Registration Deadline Nearing for CFOC Mohawk Valley Gives Kick-off Event

SPRINGFIELD—The Community Foundation of Otsego County invites representatives from Otsego County nonprofit organizations to a kick-off event for Mohawk Valley Gives 2025. The event is for new and returning nonprofits who are interested in boosting their fundraising efforts by participating in Mohawk Valley Gives, an online giving day now in its fourth year. The kick-off meeting will be held on Monday, May 5, starting at 5 p.m. at Social Eats Café in Oneonta. Registration is required by Sunday, May 4.

“Mohawk Valley Gives is a great way for our nonprofits to raise awareness and support,” said Jeff Katz, executive director of CFOC. “We provide an easy-to-use digital platform, technical support and promotion of the event at no charge. Donations made online go directly to our nonprofits. Organizations, whether skilled or new to online fundraising, get to reach new people, raise more money, and win prizes funded by the community foundation and our generous donors.”

According to a press release, in the first year that CFOC offered Mohawk Valley Gives, participation exceeded expectations. In 2024, participation grew, with 60-plus Otsego County nonprofits raising more than $300,000.00 from 1,300 donors.

Organizations wishing to participate and attend the May 5 event are asked to e-mail contact@cfotsego.org for the link to register.

The Community Foundation of Otsego County was founded in 2019 to lead and inspire community-wide efforts to improve the quality of life and the prosperity of Otsego County, New York. The foundation connects people who care with causes that matter, leveraging collective knowledge, creativity, and resources for a greater impact. For more information, visit www.cfotsego.org.