RENCKENS: To Dr. Ibrahim

Letter from Jim Renckens

We (the Bassett family) were pleased to read your letter in last week’s Freeman’s Journal. We know you have many balls in the air and to grab and attack the call answering system is refreshing. The changes you outlined will ideally help improve the whole Bassett network.

I would also like to thank your “team” members who reached out to me and offered understanding and concern about this ongoing problem.

And a special thank you to your Director of Development of Impact Gifts, she was as helpful and friendly as always.

We are looking forward to the upcoming group forums. This call remains very important to us, please…

Jim Renckens

Richfield Springs