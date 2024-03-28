Repeat Performance
COOPERSTOWN—On Tuesday, March 19 in the Village of Cooperstown elections, Ellen Tillapaugh was re-elected to her fourth two-year term as mayor, and Cynthia Falk and Hanna Bergene (pictured above) were re-elected to three-year terms as village trustees. All three ran unopposed. Members of the Board of Trustees, all Democrats, are: Sydney Bauer, Bergene, Falk, George Fasanelli, Joseph Membrino and Richard Sternberg. An organizational meeting will be held on Monday, April 1 at 5 p.m., at which time a deputy mayor will be appointed from among the trustees. Falk is the current deputy mayor.