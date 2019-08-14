Richard A. Sager, 83; Navy Veteran, Professional Electrician

ONEONTA – Richard Allen Sager, 83, a Navy veteran and professional electrician, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Robinson Terrace in Stamford.

Richard was born on April 9, 1936, in Newburgh, son of Edward and Theresa Sager and brother of Robert, Edward, Andy and John.

He served in the Navy from 1954 to 1958 and was an electrician for 31 years.

On Jan. 8, 1959, he married Gertrud Hofmann, who is from Nuremberg, Germany, although they met in Newburgh. They had a son and a daughter, Richard Allen Sager Jr., and Sonja.

Richard had a passion for carpentry and produced exquisite work.

He also loved fishing and was a member of Elks Lodge and the American Legion, both in Oneonta.

He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Davenport.

Richard is survived by his wife, Gertrud; his two children, Richard Jr. and his wife, Ellen and Sonja and her husband, R. Scott Schoonmaker; and his four grandchildren, Alycia, Kelty, Emmeline and Jay; and brothers, Robert, Edward and John.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Teresa; and brother, Andrew.

A private committal service will be held at a later date.

“I have told you this so that you will have peace by being united to me. The world will make you suffer. But be brave! I have defeated the world.” ~ John 16:33