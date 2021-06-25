Richard B. Carman, 60 Feb. 1, 1961 – Jun. 23, 2021

In Memoriam

Richard B. Carman, 60 of Edmeston, passed away at his home on Wednesday June 23, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on February 1, 1961 in Walton, NY. He was pre deceased by his step father Douglas Austin.

Richard is survived by his wife Carol Carman, daughter Aimee Carman, daughter in law Destiny, granddaughters Novaleigh Grace and Rikkilynn Rose Carman, sons Austin Carman, Nicholas Buell, Eli Madison, and Sam Madison, his mother Janice Chamberlain, brothers Ike (Janella Llewellyn) Carman, and Kurt (Ann) Carman, and sister Dolly (David Cornell) Carman. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Unatego High School in 1980, Richard spent 4 years serving our country in the US Army in Texas. Following his service, he settled back in New York. He was employed with NYCM Insurance, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATV’s and dirt bikes. He loved hot peppers and was known for his sense of humor. Above everything else, he loved his family. He always encouraged them to stay strong.

A celebration of his life will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home and Cremation Service 30 South street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.