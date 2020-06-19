Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Richfield Springs Protest Wants ‘Black Voices Heard’ Richfield Springs Protest Wants ‘Black Voices Heard’ 06/19/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People DOZEN WAVES PLACARDS, CHANT Richfield Springs Protest Wants ‘Black Voices Heard’ What this afternoon’s “Rally for Justice” in Richfield Springs lacked in numbers it made up in enthusiasm, with a dozen participants waving signs for two hours on each side of Main Street in front and across from the Post Office. “I wanted black voices to be heard in this town,” said Arianna Gulley, who organized the event with Claire Collines. Protesters, from left, included Adam Lindsay, sisters Isabelle and Brooke Green, Donna Moglia and Charles Williams, Arianna’s parents; Arianna, Finn Cox, Claire and Paige Cooper. All, except Cox, who is from Burlington Flats, are Richfield Springs residents. Drivers passing by beeped their horns. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)