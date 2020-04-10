Ring, Ring. Who Is It? Probably Dave Bliss

COUNTY TRIES OUT Hyper-Reach®

He Wants YOU To Fight the Coronavirus

COOPERSTOWN – If your phone rang in the last few minutes, it may have been Dave Bliss with this message:

“This is David Bliss, Otsego County Board chair, with a reminder that we all must take personal responsibility to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Governor has ordered only essential businesses can be open. No social gatherings for any reason. Wash hands and limit trips to essential activities only, keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others. Fines may be imposed for violations. Stay home, save lives, Stop the spread. Call 2-1-1 or visit our website or Facebook page for more information.”

The message was distributed via the phone by Hyper-Reach®. Click below to listen.