Ripken, Alomar Elected To Hall Of Fame Board

COOPERSTOWN – Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar and Cal Ripken Jr. today were elected to the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Hall Chairman Jane Forbes Clark announced this afternoon.

The total number of directors for the nonprofit educational institution is now 17, with Bill Gladstone and Tom Seaver being appointed as Honorary Board Members.

“The Board is delighted to welcome Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar and Cal Ripken Jr.,” Clark said. “They have each served as outstanding ambassadors for the Hall of Fame since their elections in 2011 and 2007, respectively, and their vision will continue to guide the Hall of Fame’s continuing mission of preserving history, honoring excellence, and connecting generations.”

Alomar played 17 seasons in the big leagues for the Padres, Blue Jays, Orioles, Indians, Mets, White Sox and Diamondbacks. A 12-time All-Star, Alomar won 10 Gold Glove Awards at second base and powered the Blue Jays to World Series championships in 1992 and 1993.

Ripken, a two-time American League Most Valuable Player and the 1982 AL Rookie of the Year, was named to the All-Star Game in 19 of his 21 MLB seasons – all with the Baltimore Orioles. Ripken, who led the Orioles to the 1983 World Series title, holds the big league record with 2,632 consecutive games played.

In addition to Board Chairman Jane Forbes Clark, whose grandfather, Stephen C. Clark, founded the Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors also includes: Vice Chairman Joe Morgan, Treasurer Kevin Moore, Paul Beeston, Bill DeWitt, David Glass, Rob Manfred, Arte Moreno, Phil Niekro, Jerry Reinsdorf, Brooks Robinson, Harvey Schiller, Ozzie Smith, Ed Stack and Thomas Tull. Complete bios on board members can be found at baseballhall.org/board-of-directors.

