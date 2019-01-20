 Rob Robinson, 66, Led Chamber For 16 Years

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Robert R. Robinson, 66, the voice of Otsego County business for almost two decades as Chamber of Commerce president, died Jan. 18, 2019, after a long illness.

Born and raised in Ohio, he graduated from Vinton County High School and later Ohio University, then entering a career in public broadcasting.

He and his wife Elizabeth moved east in 1978, where he joined Maine Public Broadcasting as radio general manager.

He was recruited to the region in 1982 by WSKG Radio. He left in 1990 as senior vice president for operations/assistant general manager (COO) at WSKG Broadcasting, the Binghamton-based public broadcasting station.

After a stint as economic development staffer for state Assemblyman James Tallon, D-124th, he took the helm of the Otsego County Chamber in 1995, serving until 2011.

Since then, he helped administer Citizen Voices, an organization of Oneonta and Otsego County business people seeking to enhance economic development locally.