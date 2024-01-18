The da Vinci vision system delivers highly magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area. The instrument size makes it possible for surgeons to guide the technology delicately and operate through small incisions as little as eight millimeters in diameter. (Photo provided)

Robotic-assisted Surgery Comes to A.O. Fox

New Options for Minimally Invasive Procedures Expanding Emergent and General Surgeries in Oneonta

ONEONTA—Bassett Healthcare Network is now offering robotic-assisted surgery at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, expanding surgical services outside of Cooperstown. The da Vinci Surgical System provides surgeons with an advanced set of instruments to perform minimally invasive surgery.

“Having the capability to offer robotic-assisted surgery at A.O. Fox Hospital in addition to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown will significantly increase surgical options for adult patients in Oneonta and its surrounding areas,” said Dr. Luis Oceguera, chief of surgery for Bassett Healthcare Network. “A.O. Fox Hospital, which serves one of the largest populations in Bassett’s service area, can triage and accommodate many more surgical interventions without patients having to travel to Cooperstown or further.”

According to a release, robotic-assisted surgical cases at A.O. Fox Hospital now include procedures for hernias, gallbladder removal, appendectomies, gynecological procedures and urological surgery. The da Vinci vision system delivers highly magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area. The instrument size makes it possible for surgeons to guide the technology delicately and operate through small incisions as little as eight millimeters in diameter.



“The benefits of this approach to minimally invasive surgery include shorter stays in the hospital, less pain and quicker recoveries. This will be a benefit to our patients and will attract additional practitioners to the area as well,” continued Dr. Oceguera.

“We are committed to enhancing patient care by bringing this state-of-the-art system and surgical expertise to A.O. Fox Hospital,” added Dr. Henry F. Weil, senior vice president, chief clinical and academic officer of Bassett Healthcare Network, chief operating officer of Bassett Medical Center. “Dr. Oceguera and his talented, dedicated team can now offer our patients dramatically expanded options for their care.”