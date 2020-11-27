‘Rockefeller’ Portrait SQSPCA Fundraiser

CHECK IT OUT AT NEW GALLERY

Bids on May-Britt Joyce’s portrait of Rockefeller, the West Oneonta owl who ended up in Rockefeller Center, are reviewed this afternoon by Christopher Anderson and Marge Landers, partners in the Family Tree Gallery on Upper Main Street, Cooperstown. Bids on the portrait are being accepted until Dec. 19, and the winning bid will be contributed to the SQSPCA’s “Shelter Us” fund drive, to benefit the new shelter under construction on Route 28. The co-op gallery, which opened in time for the Christmas season, features such well-known local artists at Mary Nolan and Bruce Testa, as well as Donna Mackie’s pottery. It is open 11-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)