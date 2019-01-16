Roger J. Long, 85, Unadilla; Farm Credit Services Retiree, Avid Horseman

UNADILLA – Roger J. Long, 85, a retired Farm Credit Services executive, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 15, 2019.

He was also an avid horseman.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Long, Unadilla, three children and their families, Duane (Terri) Long, North Carolina, Rogina (Raymon) Camilli, Schenectady, and Roger Scott, Thailand; four grandchildren, Ramon (Amanda), Matthew (Ashley), Nicholas (Mandy), Nina; a brother, Richard B. (Nancy) Long, Vestal, and also several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Tanya Simeone.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.wmaddenfh.com.

Arrangements by the Westcott-Madden Funeral Home 123 Main Street Unadilla.