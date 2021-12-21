Ronald R. Martin, 80 Dec. 17, 1941 – Dec. 18, 2021

In Memoriam

Ronald R. Martin 80, of Edmeston, passed away at his home on December 18, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born in Utica, NY on December 17, 1941 the son of the late Kenneth and Betty Salisbury Martin.

A lifetime resident of the area, Ron married Jo-Ann Lewis on January 1, 1965 in the Leonardsville Methodist Church. He retired after 26 years as a heavy equipment operator with The Town of Edmeston Highway Department. He was a master heavy equipment operator, and had a knowledge of almost any type of machine. Ron was dedicated to the American Legion Baseball League for over 30 years in Edmeston. He served as the Otsego County Chairman, and was the 6th District Chairman for 14 years, covering 10 counties in New York State.

Ron was dedicated to his country serving in the US Army Second Armored Tank Division achieving the rank of Sargent. He was a 53 year member of the American Legion Post 1311, and active in their color guard for over 31 years. He coordinated the monthly Legion breakfast at the Legion Hall in Edmeston. Ron was also active in the Boy Scouts and served as Scout Master for 8 years. He dedicated many years as Post 1311 Chairman for Empire Boys State and the Oratoracle Program. His love and respect for the community showed in so many ways

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Jo-Ann Martin, his son Ronald (Robin) Martin, his daughter, Rhonda Martin, a sister Loreen (Glen) Kuhn, grandchildren Brittany (Jesse Bond) Martin Bond, Samantha (Corey Simmons) Martin, Joshua Martin, Ashley White, Shannon White, greatgrandchildren Zoey, Cole, and Otto Bond, and Rhett Simmons. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

At Ron’s request, services will be private. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.