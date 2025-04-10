Rehabilitation Support Services is proposing to build a $25M complex at 27 Market Street, if the sale of the property is approved by the City of Oneonta. (Graphic provided)

RSS Presents Its Vision for $25 Million Development

By MONICA CALZOLARI

ONEONTA

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Do the words affordable housing, rehabilitation and low-income conjure up an image of a brand new $25 million complex?

At the City of Oneonta’s Common Council meeting on Tuesday, April 1, Director of Strategic Partnerships Christine Nealon of Rehabilitation Support Services presented an architectural rendering of the development her organization is proposing to build at 27 Market Street should city officials approve sale of the property to RSS.

The building would include 47 apartment units, 30 parking spaces and 7,200 square feet reserved for commercial use.

“Supportive services are available to 12 units,” Nealon said.

Taking advantage of support services is voluntary, not mandatory, she added.

RSS provided those who attended with a detailed fact sheet along with an image of the proposed mixed-use building. Spring 2027 is the estimated date such a building could be operational.

The Common Council will vote on the RSS proposal to buy and develop the property on Tuesday, May 6.

Hartwick College hosted the meeting in Anderson Center for the Arts amphitheater, which seats 200-300. Fewer than 100 people attended. Constituents of the eight wards in the city have been pressuring their council members for months to vote for or against the sale of 27 Market Street to RSS.

Nealon addressed the controversy head-on. She said supportive services differ from rehabilitation services. What RSS is proposing, Nealon said, is “not a shelter; not a half-way house, and not a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.”

The onsite supervision RSS plans to provide the residents of the 12 units with supportive services “is more like leadership and mentorship,” she said.

What RSS is proposing, according to the presentation and handout provided, is “affordable, high-quality housing for individuals and families earning 30-70 percent of the Area Median Income.”

According to Nealon, the property will serve “healthcare workers, educators, municipal employees, restaurant, retail, and support staff workers, and other community members.”

“All prospective tenants will be screened and audited annually and must sign a lease,” Nealon said.

Residents of transitional housing or a shelter do not sign one-year leases, she added.

Who Qualifies for Affordable Housing?

Nealon invited multiple guest speakers up to the podium to show Common Council members and the public actual examples of people in various income brackets that would qualify: a single person earning $18,420.00-$42,980.00 per year; a two-person household earning $21,030.00-$49,070.00 per year; or a three-person household earning $23,670.00-$55,245.00 per year qualify for affordable housing.

Rents for people in these income ranges would be capped at 30 percent of household income. A two-bedroom apartment would rent for approximately $900.00-$1,000.00 per month, according to a press kit fact sheet provided by Nealon.

Nealon introduced Bonnie Marlette and her emotional support dog, Danny.

“Bonnie has lived in Oneonta for 11 years,” Nealon said.

“I have worked at Oneonta Bagel Company, the Wellness Warm Line, and I drive for RSS now,” Marlette said.

The Oneonta Bagel Company employs people who receive RSS support.

By guaranteeing that rent is capped at 30 percent of their household income, Nealon said that people like Marlette will have more disposable income to spend with local businesses.

Meghan Lippa, a community outreach specialist and potential RSS consumer, spoke at the City of Oneonta Common Council meeting on Tuesday, April 1 at Hartwick College in favor of the RSS development proposal. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

Going to the movies is the example Marlette gave as to how she spends her income.

Next, Nealon introduced Luke Floge, a senior at SUNY Oneonta.

“As I approach graduation as a music industry major, affordable housing would allow anyone like me to be able to stay in Oneonta after I graduate,” he said.

Floge expressed concerns that entry-level jobs in the music industry do not provide sufficient income to pay market rate rents in Oneonta.

Meghan Lippa is a community outreach specialist in Oneonta.

“I graduated from Niagara University and moved to the area. I am one internship and one course away from completing my master’s degree. I encountered some mental health issues and got help from RSS.”

Lippa said she is considering staying in Oneonta, but says a studio apartment here can cost $1,300.00-$1,400.00 per month without utilities. According to her research, a studio apartment in Endicott, New York costs $1,100.00 per month, she said.

Nealon asked Oneonta decision-makers to be “a city that values access and equity so that the Lukes and the Meghans don’t have to leave Oneonta.”

Nealon also introduced Deneen Costine, a certified nursing assistant, and peer support specialist. Costine facilitates creative arts and wellness groups and runs a women’s center.

“I have seen first-hand how stable housing is key to healing and rebuilding lives,” Costine said.

RSS: Four Decades in Oneonta

Nealon urged council members that selling 27 Market Street to RSS is “a chance to move from vision to action.…to expand access to opportunity to people like Bonnie.”

Nealon said she lived in an RSS development on Clinton Avenue in Albany herself. The photo of that development is very similar to the rendering she provided for 27 Market Street in Oneonta.

Nealon asked Marlette, “Why would you trust RSS to develop this project versus someone outside the community?”

Marlette associates RSS with safety.

“It is always nice to have a safe place to go,” Marlette explained.

In the press kit, RSS refers to itself as “a local entity that has been part of the Oneonta community for nearly 40 years.”

According to the RSS proposal, only 12 out of the 47 apartments are reserved for people receiving assistance from RSS. This qualifies RSS, a nonprofit, for tax incentives.

“We’ve been awarded a 9 percent low-income housing tax credit,” Nealon said.

This allows RSS to find private investment to build this $25 million project. Once built, the building will be a business, not a nonprofit, Nealon explained.

“We are negotiating a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement with the city for predictable long-term revenue,” Nealon said. “A PILOT must be in place before the sale of the property can be done.”

“We want to be more attractive to people walking to Foothills and other businesses,” Nealon added.

Hartwick College hosted the April 1 Common Council meeting inside the Anderson Center for the Arts. Christine Nealon of Rehabilitation Support Services presented its proposal in front of less than 100 audience members. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

Question & Answer Period

Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked Nealon the difference between the affordable housing offered by the Housing Authority and what RSS provides.

“Our goal is to add to the housing stock and not compete with the Housing Authority,” Nealon said.

Elayne Mosher Campoli, D-First Ward, said, “I thought the Housing Authority had a wait list of 2.5 years. Dietz Street apartments and the Ford apartments have a waiting list.”

“The 27 Market Street property is a much larger property and that’s why it will need a property manager,” Campoli added.

RSS does not use property managers for their other buildings. They hire local plumbers, electricians and snow plowers, Nealon responded.

What the Public Had to Say

During the public comment period following the RSS presentation, Danny Lapin said, “RSS was awarded a $7.1 million development project in the City of Ithaca. They were welcomed with open arms. Only 28 projects were awarded in this round. Only the most capable organizations were awarded.”

RSS has been “awarded a 9 percent low-income housing tax credit on the first try in Ithaca. We are very proud of that,” Nealon said.

Marge O’Mara said 27 Market Street “should remain on the tax rolls. It deserves careful, deliberate consideration.”

“We say we are a warm and welcoming community…What kind of neighbor do you want to be?” asked Dorothy Fee.

“I live on Market Street. I ask council to have the courage to move forward on this project,” urged Sai Maurice. “The cost of housing is seven times greater than before. I am an engineer. It was hard to find affordable housing in Oneonta.”

“Who is this council is meant to serve? Is it meant to serve the working class?” Maurice asked.

Stacey Mitchell of 9 Hickory Street said, “We have been talking about the development of this property for the past five years…I support RSS.”

Josephine Becker, a Hartwick College student, said the percentage of college graduates who are forced to live with their parents “has risen to 53 percent as of 2023.”

Becker is in favor of more affordable housing.

Ben McGill, who lives on Maple Street, called the group that opposes the sale of 27 Market Street to RSS “a very loud minority.”

Chip Holmes, who owns The Working Kitchen on Main Street with his wife, employs five people.

He said, “We have built 150 low-income houses in Oneonta…We need more than just $15.00 an hour jobs. Why does RSS think it is going to create jobs and economic prosperity when none of these other 150 low-income houses have?”

The RSS presentation and comments were recorded by Otsego Media. Those who missed the April 1 meeting can watch the video recording at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/f4668942/9d3u8sYA_