Letter from John A. Rudy

Donald Trump Has a Choice To Make

Since President Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, candidate Trump has seemed less and less interested in his run for a second term. In his appearances, he looks old and listless. His speeches are mostly rehashes of his old pejoratives and debunked claims. For whatever reason, including the fear of losing to a woman, Trump acts like he’s trapped and looking for a way out. Following Biden off the stage, with a blanket pardon in hand, may be that way.

Pardoning Trump for all his criminal and public actions, from his first campaign for president in 2016 to the date of the pardon, would require the participation of all parties, most notably President Biden. Like President Ford with Nixon, President Biden could justify a pardon as being in the best interest of the nation. He could argue that a pardon could contribute to the reconciliation of the country, a goal he ran on in 2020 and worked toward during his time in office.

Of course, Trump’s withdrawal and Biden’s pardon would have to be effectuated at least by Labor Day, to give the Republican Party time to field a new ticket. It is Trump’s choice to make before it’s too late.

John A. Rudy

Cooperstown